Visakhapatnam: Water quality monitoring buoy deployed at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: Water quality monitoring buoy has been deployed in RK Beach, opposite the Aqua sports complex, as a part of Central government research project sanctioned to Prof. P. Janakiram, Principal Investigator, Dept. of Marine Living Resources, Andhra University.

The buoy was brought from Chennai by MoES coastal research vessel “Sagar Tara”. The buoy will continuously monitor the water quality parameters in the sea such as temperature, pH, salinity. Turbidity, Dissolved oxygen, and Chlorophyll along with the meteorological data such as air temperature, humidity, wind speed and air pressure. It will also transmit the data to the Andhra University and also available to the public in the RTMS-NCCR, MoES domain.

The data generated by the buoy is helpful to the public in knowing the coastal water quality on real-time basis and also useful for making forecasts for planning suitable interventions for fisheries, tourism, and other coastal projects.