Visit govt hospitals for any treatment: Jagadish Reddy

Quality of health services is no less than that in corporate hospitals as the State addressed all the shortcomings

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday urged people to visit government hospitals for any treatment, including Covid, as medical infrastructure was developed on par with corporate hospitals.

Speaking after distributing the cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak worth Rs 3.28 crore in Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said the quality of health services in government hospitals is no less than that in corporate hospitals. The government had acquired modern equipment, improved infrastructure and appointed medical staff in all government hospitals in the last six years. Going to corporate hospitals would only lead to a heavy financial burden, he added.

Referring to the second wave of Covid-19, he cautioned people to be careful and wear masks, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distancing. The State government is also making efforts to extend treatment to all the patients by gearing up the hospitals to tackle the situation. People should not lose confidence during these tough times.

He alleged that the Centre had expressed its inability to ensure free vaccination to all in the country. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to administer vaccines to four crore people in the State free. The State government accords top priority to public health and is ready to spend any amount of money for the purpose.

He said the Chief Minister had launched schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaaadi Mubarak, single women pensions and KCR Kits for the welfare of women and put an end to discrimination against them in society. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Suryapet Municipal Chairperson Perumalla Annapurnamma and others attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .