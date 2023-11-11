Visitors express happiness as Nehru Zoo Park goes cashless

The decision to go cashless has garnered positive feedback from visitors, according to a survey conducted by the Zoo management.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park in the city has announced the transition to a cashless transaction system at all its booking counters. For the past four days, the zoo has exclusively conducted online, mobile app, and credit/debit card transactions, successfully processing an average of 6,000 visitations daily.

In another accolade, Nehru Zoological Park has achieved ISO-9001:2015 certification for the fourth consecutive year. The International Standard Organization (ISO) recognized the zoo’s efforts in wildlife conservation, particularly for endangered species.

The ISO inspection team evaluated various aspects, including the conservation efforts, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity building components before bestowing the prestigious certification.

During the certificate presentation, Dr. Sunil. S. Hiremath, Curator, emphasized the significance of Nehru Zoological Park being the only zoo in the country honored with the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for the conservation of wildlife, especially endangered species.