Veterinary Expert Committee meeting held at Nehru Zoo Park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: A Veterinary Expert Committee meeting was held at Nehru Zoological Park, here on Wednesday. Lokesh Jayaswal, PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, TS, headed the meeting with the veterinary experts from Veterinary College, VBRI, GHMC veterinary wing and Zoo veterinary wing.

The committee members went around the zoo and inspected the wild animal enclosures and suggested measures for maintaining healthcare and hygiene and for the betterment of wild animals.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign with the theme ‘Unite for Big Cats’ coinciding with the one-year commemoration of reintroduction of Cheetahs in India, is being held at the zoo till September 17. The campaign called by Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change and Central Zoo Authority today had a massive rally with over 120 students conducted from the children park area to Big Cats.

Drawing and essay writing competitions were also conducted in which over 150 students participated. Lokesh Jayaswal, distributed the prizes to the winners of the competition.

V.S.N.V.Prasad, Director, Zoo Parks, Telangana State, Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, Curator, and A Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, and the Veterinary Expert Committee members were present on the occasion.