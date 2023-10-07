Hyderabad: Animal keeper killed in ‘elephant attack’ at Nehru Zoo Park

According to information available, the 23 year-old zoo animal keeper was on duty when he attacked by a male elephant in its enclosure around 3 pm today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Animal Keeper Shahbaz (File Photo)

Hyderabad: An animal keeper at the Nehru Zoological Park died after being attacked by an elephant in its enclosure here on Saturday.

According to information available, the zoo animal keeper, 23 year-old Shahbaz was on duty when he attacked by a male elephant in its enclosure around 3 pm today. Shahbaz who was injured severely, was rushed by other staff members to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead at 4 pm.

The zoo officials issued a statement expressing grief over Shahbaz’s death.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Park houses cheetah gifted by Saudi Arabia