Hyderabad: Animal keeper killed in ‘elephant attack’ at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: An animal keeper at the Nehru Zoological Park died after being attacked by an elephant in its enclosure here on Saturday.
According to information available, the zoo animal keeper, 23 year-old Shahbaz was on duty when he attacked by a male elephant in its enclosure around 3 pm today. Shahbaz who was injured severely, was rushed by other staff members to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead at 4 pm.
The zoo officials issued a statement expressing grief over Shahbaz’s death.