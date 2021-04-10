VIT-AP inks Academic & Research MoU with CSIR-IICT

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University said the collaboration will help faculty and students to get an opportunity to conduct research in advanced thrust areas.

Hyderabad: The School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University, and CSIR-IICT have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the collaboration seeks to bring forth project proposals in areas of mutual interest of faculty and students which could be submitted to various agencies/industries for funding.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University said the collaboration will help faculty and students to get an opportunity to conduct research in advanced thrust areas in science and technology.

VIT-AP along with IICT look forward to working on areas that would be beneficial to the academia which in turn would reflect on to the society.

Dr. S.Chandrasekhar, Director CSIR-IICT, said that signing an MoU with VIT-AP will encourage more young men and women to take part in research. He shared that this pact will assist us to conduct societal relevant scientific programmes jointly.

Dr.C.L.V. Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP University, Dr. N.V. Satyanarayana Chief Scientist, IICT, were present on the occasion.

