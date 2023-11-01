LB Nagar: Ram Mohan Goud quits Congress, returns to BRS

Goud was the BRS candidate in the 2018 elections and lost to Congress candidate D. Sudheer Reddy, who later defected to the BRS along with other Congress MLAs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:05 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Barely two weeks after he joined the Congress party, Muddugouni Ram Mohan Goud on Wednesday joined BRS in the presence of senior leader and Minister T Harish Rao.

Along with Goud, his wife and former corporator Lakshmi Pasanna Goud and leaders too joined the BRS.

Goud had joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy on October 12.

