Vivek will be jailed for FEMA violations: Suman

Balka Suman while addressing a poll rally in Chennur town stated that Vivek Venkataswamy was going to land behind bars for FEMA violations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Photo: X

Mancherial: BRS nominee Balka Suman said that Congress candidate Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy would be arrested for flouting norms of Foreign Exchange Management of Act (FEMA) by diverting funds to shell companies. He was addressing a poll rally in Chennur town on Friday.

Suman stated that Vivek was going to land behind bars for FEMA violations. Raids by the Enforcement Directorate found that suspicious transactions worth Rs 100 crore were made by companies owned by Vivek. The ED claimed that it found FEMA violations linked to the tax haven of the British Virgin Island.

The nominee alleged that Vivek managed to get the ticket of the Congress by offering a package of Rs 100 crore and with an aim to earn Rs 1,000 crore. He said that Vivek’s father Venkataswamy and brother Vinod had done nothing for Chennur even after being elected multiple times.

Suman told the voters to decide whether they need BRS which provides power or the Congress that would like to impose a cap on the supply of electricity. He said that BRS would easily form the government and K Chandrashekhar Rao was going to become Chief Minister for the third time. A large number of activists of BRS and supporters of Suman participated in the rally.