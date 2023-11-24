‘It’s time for farmers of Telangana to show their gratitude to KCR’

Calling the Congress Party and the BJP as the biggest betrayers of the farmers, P Chengal Reddy said the farmers were betrayed by the policies of the Indian Government too

Hyderabad: Exceptional development has taken place in the agriculture sector in Telangana State in the shortest possible time. The BRS president and Chief Minister of the State, K Chandrashekhar Rao had fully devoted himself to the objective of total revival of the farm sector which was paid scant attention during the past 75 years in the country, according to P Chengal Reddy, activist and Chief Advisor, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations on Friday.

In an interview to Telangana Today, he said “it is time for the farmers of Telangana State to show their gratitude to Chandrashekhar Rao. They should ensure that he would win for the third consecutive term. His victory will hold out hope for the farm sector as a whole in the country. His victory in Telangana would make him the strong contender for national leadership”.

Congress, BJP are biggest betrayers

Calling the Congress Party and the BJP as the biggest betrayers of the farmers, he said the farmers were betrayed by the policies of the Indian Government too. The BRS chief was the only leader with a comprehensive knowledge of the farm sector. Neither Mamata Benerjee, Stalin nor for that matter Akhilesh Yadav have a complete understanding of the Indian farm sector.

Chandrashekhar Rao is the architect of the new order in the farm sector. He has permanently solved the farmers’ problems in Telangana State. Telangana agriculture model should be replicated all over the country. Besides giving free power, he could provide farmers the much-needed cash in the form of Rythu Bandhu for investment, no-interest credit and regular loan waiver. He had provided free power for the farmers. They were guaranteed an assured income too.

With Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, farmers owning some 60 lakh acres in the ayacut were benefited directly and indirectly. The value of their land will now be anywhere between Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per acre and even small and marginal farmers numbering over 40 lakhs, were substantially benefitted. “My appeal to Telangana farmers is that they should repose faith in their Chief Minister.” The very fact that in Palamuru, the land that witnessed scarcity conditions for long triggering a mass exodus of farm labourers, is able to attract farm workers from as far as Bihar.

The social recognition and economic stability being enjoyed by the Telangana farmers owed a great deal to the KCR and his reforms. Next five years he would be playing a decisive role in the national politics. The Chief Minister has the vision as well as guts.

His will be part of the policy making at the national level. He is the only man who is talking about the agriculture issues. If Indian agriculture had to develop the global competitiveness, KCR should be the leader at the national level, he stressed.

In the event of non-BJP alliance holding the fort in New Delhi, KCR would be an all-important component of it. Even if for some reason, the situation called him to take the support of the BJP, he is only leader who could give due importance to agriculture along with the farmers’ agenda. An array of issues call for immediate attention of the government and a pro-farmer leader such as KCR can take care of them.

Take for example, as many as 254 sugar factories have been closed in the country. The issue of blending motor fuel with ethyl alcohol derived from agricultural products has been debated for decades, but it took the back seat. Lobbies have been working against the interests of the farmers and the issue had to be addressed in earnest and this can be the prime agenda at the national level for KCR once he is elected for the third term.

The Indian farmers became unsuccessful purely because of policy failures, whereas the Israeli farmers succeeded. If KCR could help farmers produce three tons of paddy an acre, as a Prime Minister, he could be able to make the policies that can assure Indian farmers of reaping five to eight tons per acre. The adoption of genetic technology will help India compete with China and the USA in crop production.

Stressing the need for exclusive agriculture export zones, he said the places like Nizamabad and Miryalaguda would merit consideration for developing them. Indian farmers problems could be solved permanently by K Chandrashekhar Rao.