Vizag hospital seized for alleged kidney racket

Consequently, the hospital in Pendurthi of Vizag was seized and a case was registered against it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: The state government has viewed the allegations of kidney racket in a private hospital in the city of Vizag seriously and directed the Medical and Health department to conduct a thorough probe into the incident in which a youth was relieved of his kidney through surgery.

The district administration on Thursday seized Tirumala Hospital in Pendurthi involved in the case in which a youth G. Vinay Kumar of Madhurawada VAMBAY Colony in Madhurawada in the city was promised Rs.8.5 lakh for his kidney but was paid only Rs.2.5 lakh upon which he approached Pendurthi police.

During raids on the Vizag hospital, it was found that it was functioning illegally without any valid permissions. Consequently, the hospital was seized and a case was registered against it.