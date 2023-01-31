Telangana: TSPSC Group-I mains from June 5

The TSPSC group-I main examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu from June 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The written (Main) examination (conventional type) of Group-I services (General Recruitment) will be conducted in Hyderabad between June 5 and June 12 in Hyderabad, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday in a notification said.

The schedule for the main Group-I exams is General English (Qualifying Test) on June 5, Paper-I General Essay on June 6, Paper-II-History, Culture and Geography on June 7, Paper-III-Indian Society, Constitution and Governance on June 8, Paper-IV-Economy and Development on June 9, Paper-V-Science and Technology and Data Interpretation on June 10 and Paper-VI Telangana Movement and State Formation on June 12. The time schedule of the examination is from 10 am to 1 pm with each paper having maximum marks of 150.

The main examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The papers, except General English, in the main examination shall be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates. However, a candidate is not permitted to write part of the paper in English and part of it in Telugu or Urdu.

The paper of General English is a qualifying one and the standard of this paper is that of Secondary School Certificate and the marks obtained in this paper are not counted for ranking.

The candidates qualified for the main examination must appear for all the papers in the Written examination and absence in any paper will automatically render his/her candidature for disqualification.