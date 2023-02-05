To clear extra rush, Railways to operate Hatia-Mangalore weekly special train

Indian Railways will run weekly special Trains No 08645 / 08646 Hatia – Mangalore Central – Hatia for four trips

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways will run weekly special Trains No 08645 / 08646 Hatia – Mangalore Central – Hatia for four trips to clear extra rush.

Accordingly, the train No. 08645 Hatia – Mangalore Central Weekly Special will leave Hatia o­n Mondays at 04.50 hrs from February 6 to 27 to arrive in Duvvada near here at 20:43hrs same day and reach Mangalore Central at 04.15 hrs o­n the third day i.e., Wednesday.

In the return direction, train No. 08646 Mangalore Central – Hatia Weekly Special will leave Mangalore o­n Thursdays at 04.00hrs from feb. 9 to March 2 to arrive in Duvvada on the next day at 12:08 hrs and reach Hatia at 04.30 hrs o­n the third day i.e., Saturday .

Stoppages: Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagram, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram town, Kaikalur, Gudivada , Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Composition: 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper-12, General Second Class-3, Second Class cum Luggage/ Divyangjan coaches-2.