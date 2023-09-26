Vizag steel plant privatisation process stopped

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the NMDC was ready to supply raw material to the steel plant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the NMDC was ready to supply raw material to the steel plant.

Visakhapatnam: The process of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here has stopped and there are efforts to continue it in the public sector, according to BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said the NMDC was ready to supply raw material to the steel plant.

The MP also revealed that the long awaited Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express train services would begin shortly. “We met the Railway minister many times to provide us train facility to Varanasi and the Railway Board has now given the green signal.

It will run as a bi-weekly train at present and in the coming days, it is likely to become a daily train. We want the train to be flagged off before Vijayadasami,” he stated.