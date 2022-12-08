Vizag: Student stuck at railway platform succumbs to injuries

20-year old student who was rescued when she got stuck between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station here

Visakhapatnam: The 20-year old student who was rescued when she got stuck between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station here, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Shashikala got stuck between the railway platform and the train while getting down from the Guntur-Rayagada Express on Wednesday morning. A first year student pursuing an MCA degree, she was on her way to college and had reached Duvvada from Annavaram.

Unfortunately, she slipped and got stuck between the platform and the train with her foot getting twisted and trapped in the track while getting down at the platform. The railway officials had to break a part of the platform to pull her out in the rescue operation which lasted for one-and-half hours.

The student was immediately rushed to the hospital for first aid and shifted to KIMS hospital, where she died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.