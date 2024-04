Goods train runs over 18-year-old girl in Medak

Pamballa Ramya, a resident of Sheripally, was looking farming activities since her father was bedridden.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Medak: An 18-year-old girl died after a speeding goods train ran over her near Sheripally in Narsingi mandal on Wednesday.

Pamballa Ramya, a resident of Sheripally, was looking farming activities since her father was bedridden. She was on her way back home from the field when the goods train going towards Hyderabad ran over her.

Kamareddy Railway SI Tavu Nayak has registered a case.