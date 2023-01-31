‘Vizag to function as executive capital before April’

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that several government buildings were available for the purpose and if necessary, private buildings would be hired on rental basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that Visakhapatnam would begin functioning as state capital before April this year.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that several government buildings were available for the purpose and if necessary, private buildings would be hired on rental basis. There were lot of vacant government assets and IT buildings on the Bheemunipatnam road itself, he added.

Noting that the Chief Minister could function even from the Andhra Pradesh government guest house, Subba Reddy said Visakhapatnam was ideal for an executive capital. “We have been saying this since long and will overcome all legal hurdles in this regard at the earliest,” he stated.