Vizag YSRC MP to shift business to Hyderabad

YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member MVV Satyanarayana decided to shift his business to Hyderabad after his family were kidnapped.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: The decision of the ruling YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from the city MVV Satyanarayana to shift his business to Hyderabad, has become the talking point in political circles here.

He has apparently taken the decision after his son Sharat Chandra, wife Jyothi and his auditor GV were kidnapped in the city by a rowdy sheeter and his gang who seized his office.

It is said that Satyanarayana wants to leave the city for good and settle in Hyderabad even while the Chief Minister and his leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy declared Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and announced that he would operate from the city, come September.

The MP reportedly said that it had become difficult to continue politics and business simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh and was pained whenever someone passed some remarks against him just because he is a politician.