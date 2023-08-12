Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan warns YS Jagan on land grabbing

The actor-cum-politician who on Saturday inspected the buildings promoted by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana belonging to the YSRCP, said that the latter had grabbed lands belonging to the church.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders were annexing lands in Visakhapatnam, film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has warned Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy that those who grabbed lands would have hang around courts once the government changes in Andhra Pradesh.

“They have given TDR (terrace development rights) bonds to those who violated law. The Visakhapatnam MP says he would run away from the city which is shameful. He won because people voted for him. The YSRCP leaders are vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in Visakhapatnam by grabbing lands belonging to Simhachalam Devasthanam and churches.

If this continues, all the lands would go to outsiders. People should give it a thought, particularly Andhra University students. They should fight on the lines of Osmania University students who fought for achieving Telangana,” he stated.