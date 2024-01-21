Hyderabad: Engineering students turn cheesecake vendors at Tank Bund

Called ‘Chinmin’, the small stall that has evolved into a sweet success story is a casual idea born from a conversation in class.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 21 January 2024, 03:49 PM

(Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Juggling engineering projects with circuit boards and business plans with baking pans, two students— Supritha and Satwika— have carved out a sweet niche at Hyderabad’s iconic Tank Bund. As their cheesecake stall attracts a growing crowd every Saturday, the duo share their journey of turning passion into a thriving business.

Called ‘Chinmin’, the small stall that has evolved into a sweet success story is a casual idea born from a conversation in class. Located opposite the Secretariat, the stall operates every Saturday from 5.30 pm, and attracts an expanding crowd of cheesecake enthusiasts.

“We always dreamt of doing something productive and being independent. Our shared interest in the food industry, particularly baking, led us to embark on this journey,” said Supritha.

Starting from scratch, the friends faced challenges, from sourcing quality ingredients to securing the perfect stall location— initially trying their luck at famed DLF, they later moved near the Secretariat, owing to commute hurdles.

Speaking about striking a balance between academics and baking, Supritha concedes it was challenging initially.”But we’ve sorted it out now. Our journey from engineering to the food industry showcases that passion has no limits. Despite obstacles, our love for our craft has made our cheesecake venture successful,” she says.

From an initial sale of 80 cheesecakes during a 6-hour stall, their success has grown significantly, now reaching 300 pieces. The menu offers an array of around 10 flavours, including Red Velvet, Nutella, White Chocolate, Blueberry, Lotus Biscoff, Cranberry, Kiwi, and Strawberry, with prices ranging from Rs 120 to 160 per piece.

Reflecting on the unexpected success, Supritha attributes it to returning customers and expresses delight over the positive feedback. The unique concept inadvertently inspired others, as the Tank Bund area now boasts four to five other cheesecake stalls. Furthermore, Supritha expresses enthusiasm for future endeavours, including the launch of a food truck and, eventually, a café.