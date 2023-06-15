YSRCP MP Satyanarayana’s family members kidnapped, rescued

YSRCP MP M.V.V Satyanarayana's wife, son, and auditor have been allegedly kidnapped from just outside their house in Visakhapatnam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: In a sensational incident, Visakhapatnam YSRCP MP M.V.V Satyanarayana’s wife, son, and auditor have been allegedly kidnapped from just outside their house in the city on Thursday. Reportedly, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 50 crore from them.

The Police formed 16 teams and rescued them within hours of their kidnap. Police could trace the kidnappers with the help of phone signals.

According to reports, the police arrested around four persons in connection with the kidnap. The kidnapping is suspected due to financial transactions in the real estate business.

At the time of the incident, YSRCP MP Satyanarayana was in Hyderabad.