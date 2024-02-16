| Hyderabad To Be The Common Capital For Andhra And Telangana What Are Ysrcp And Cm Jagan Thinking

Hyderabad to be the Common Capital for Andhra and Telangana: What are YSRCP and CM Jagan thinking?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 February 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, raised concerns about Andhra Pradesh’s capital issue, citing potential changes beyond the 10-year mandate. The YSRCP and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to discuss the matter after the elections, with opposition parties accusing the government of squandering resources.

