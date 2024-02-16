Hyderabad to be the Common Capital for Andhra and Telangana: What are YSRCP and CM Jagan thinking?

YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, raised concerns about Andhra Pradesh's capital issue, citing potential changes beyond the 10-year mandate.
Hyderabad: YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP regional coordinator for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, raised concerns about Andhra Pradesh’s capital issue, citing potential changes beyond the 10-year mandate. The YSRCP and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to discuss the matter after the elections, with opposition parties accusing the government of squandering resources.
