Vizag YSRC president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quits party

Unhappy since he would not be given the party ticket to contest from Pendurthi, he announced his resignation to the president's post as well as the primary membership of the party at a media conference here on Thursday.

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA and Visakhapatnam district president of the ruling YSR Congress Party Panchakarla Ramesh Babu has quit his post.

Unhappy since he would not be given the party ticket to contest from Pendurthi, he announced his resignation to the president’s post as well as the primary membership of the party at a media conference here on Thursday.

There was no point in continuing as president when he was unable to resolve the issues of party workers at the lower level who had toiled hard for the success of YSRCP, he said.

“All of them are unhappy. I wanted to tell the Chief Minister to consider their grievances. Tried to take many issues to the notice of Jagan for the past one year, but failed. That is why I am quitting,” he said.

Ramesh Babu also clarified that he had no differences with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman and regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Coming from the Kapu community, Ramesh Babu is a known follower of former minister and Telugu Desam Party MLA from Visakhapatnam North Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

An assurance from the latter that he would be fielded as TDP candidate from Pendurthy might have prompted him to take the decision in the election year, party sources said.