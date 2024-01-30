VLF station will not impact environment: Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Defending the State government’s decision to allocate 1,174 hectares of Damagundem Reserve forest lands for establishing the Indian Navy’s VLF station at Pudur village in Vikarabad, Forest Minister Konda Surekha said there would not be any adverse impact on the local environment, people and biodiversity.

The Minister said setting up the VLF station would aid the development of the region. The Navy would establish health centres, and schools, lay new roads, and develop other amenities.

Countering the BRS‘ charges that setting up the VLF station would cast an impact on the local people and flora and fauna, the Minister asked if that was the case why would the union government permit the Navy to set up the station against public interest.

The court had vacated the stay petition filed by an individual against the project and the Prime Minister’s Office also clarified that it was a good project, she said. “Once the VLF station commences operations, Telangana will be playing a crucial role in national security. It is a matter of pride for the entire Telangana people,” Surekha said.

A similar station was operated at Tirunalvelli in Tamil Nadu for the last 30 years and there was no adverse impact on the local region. Further, if there were any apprehensions among local people, the State government would create awareness among them and clear their doubts, she said.

The Navy would be identifying the location which was devoid of trees. No trees would be cut and in case any trees had to be cut for establishing the station, the Navy would plant saplings under mandatory afforestation measures, the Minister assured.

Captain Sandip Das said an Environmental Impact Assessment was conducted by an independent agency and approved by the Expert Appraisal Committee under the MoEF. “We have met the 16-point compliance based on which the project was approved. The Forest Department will maintain oversight over the project regarding forest land utilisation,” he said.

In deference to the local peoples’ wishes, the Navy also included a 27-km-long peripheral road, besides full access to the 400-year-old Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, he said, adding that the project was of national importance and was essential to meet operational requirements of the Indian Navy.