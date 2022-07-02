Vote as per conscience in Presidential polls: KCR

Published Date - 03:14 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has appealed to the electorate in the Presidential polls to vote according to their conscience and elect the Opposition parties candidate Yashwanth Sinha.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the TRS on the occasion of the visit of Yashwanth Sinha to Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled that on an earlier occasion, VV Giri was elected as the President of India on the same lines of voting as per the conscience. He urged the electorate in the Presidential polls to compare the qualities of the two candidates and carefully and vote for Yashwanth Sinha.

He said Yashwanth Sinha was better qualifiled to be the President of India. He started his career as an advocate, later got into civi services and later joined politics and became a union minister. His vast experience would help enhance the prestige of India.

Earlier, Sinha was accorded a grand welcome by the TRS when he landed at the Begumpet airport. The Chief Minister and a host of his cabinet colleagues received him at the airport. Later a rally was taken out from Begumpet to Jal Vihar on Necklace road where the TRS ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders assembled for a meeting.

Later in his address, Yashwanth Sinha said the Presidential polls were not between two individuals, but it was between two ideologies. He maintained that the fight against the dictatorial policies of Modi government would continue even after the Presidential polls and all opposition parties would launch a united fight to protect the democracy in India. He thanked Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for the support in the ensuing polls.