Vote for Congress means return to dark days, says KTR

KTR siad that there has been a significant enhancement in the power situation within the State. The government now ensures a consistent supply of high-quality power for a full 24 hours to residential, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:17 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said casting a vote in favour of the Congress would bring back the dark days of power holidays to industries, serpentine queues of farmers’ for seeds and fertilizers and protests at power sub stations.

After the formation of Telangana, the power situation had improved substantially in the State. The State government was now supplying 24 hours quality power to domestic, agriculture and industrial sectors, he said.

Speaking after handing over double bedroom ownership certificates to beneficiaries at Shadnagar here on Thursday, the Minister urged people to think wisely as to how the power, agriculture, irrigation and industries sectors had improved in the State in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Should we support BRS, which has achieved a lot in the last nine years or the Congress, which is making false promises for coming to power?” Rama Rao asked.

The State government was allocating double bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries for free in a transparent manner without any scope for irregularities. Sharing his interaction with Rehana Begum, a 2 BHK beneficiary at Shadnagar, the Minister informed that the beneficiary had openly said that she did not offer a single penny to any officer or others for getting the house, which was worth over Rs.25 lakh.

He further said the State government had spent Rs.4,669 crore for taking up different development works in Shadnagar constituency in the last nine years. Unlike, the Indiramma Houses, which used to cost Rs.70,000, the beneficiary had to contribute Rs.20,000, Rs.40,000 was a loan and the rest as subsidy. Even for those tenements, people had to struggle a lot for getting ownership certificates, he said.

The State government had constructed 2000 double bedroom houses in the constituency. Another 3000 houses would be approved under the Gruha Lakshmi programme, the Minister said.

Making light of the Congress party’s guarantees, the Minister said the Congress government, which had offered only a Rs.200 monthly pension, was now promising Rs.4,000 as pension. “Can we believe the Congress?” asked Rama Rao.

Stating that the Telangana Congress was getting lot of funds from Karnataka and BJP was being offered funds from Adani, the Minister asked the people to accept money from both the parties and to cast their vote in favour of BRS party.

Exposing the Congress and BJP parties’ lack of commitment towards Telangana, the Minister said after nine years of relentless struggle for addressing the River Krishna water sharing dispute, the Centre had finally issued orders for setting up a tribunal. If this was the BJP’s apathy, Congress leaders were creating hurdles in development works by filing cases in the courts, he said.