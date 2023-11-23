Voting day is not a holiday, turn up, cast your vote: CEO

Under vote from home initiative, 14,000 voters have exercised their franchise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said voting day should not be seen as a holiday and appealed to voters, especially those in urban areas, to turn up and exercise their franchise on November 30.

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of elections. Over three lakh personnel have been assigned election duty and 4.70 lakh postal ballots and 8.84 lakh ballot papers have been printed for EVMs. As many as 35,655 polling stations have been set up, Vikas Raj said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Already, 2.81 crore polling slips were distributed to the voters across the State. Under vote from home initiative, 14,000 voters have exercised their franchise. Of these, those aged above 80 years included 9,386 voters, while there were 5022 differently-abled voters and 253 emergency services employees, he said.

Over 32,730 employees were working on poll duty and police officials have cast their vote.

Regarding model code of conduct violations, the Chief Electoral Officer said 10,106 FIRs were registered and the cumulative worth of cash, gold and other articles seizures was Rs.669 crore.