Nizamabad Collector asks poll staff to ensure error free polls

District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said training enables polling officials to understand the election system, learn handling and operation of EVMs to ensure an error-free election process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:16 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections, training session for the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding officers of Nizamabad Rural Constituency was conducted on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said training enables polling officials to understand the election system, learn handling and operation of EVMs to ensure an error-free election process. He also educated participants about their role and responsibilities in the fair and free conduct of elections.

Also Read Adilabad: Education dept draws flak for failing to take action against teacher

Training was pivotal to familiarize the staff with EVM & VVPAT operations and get acquainted with necessary knowledge and skills for effectively carrying out their duties during the electoral process, he said.

During the training, collection of polling material, collection and installation of EVMs, setting up of polling stations and commencement of polls was explained to POs and APOs by the master trainers. The process with regard to sealing, installation and functioning of the EVMs was also demonstrated by the master trainers.