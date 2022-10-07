Friday, Oct 7, 2022
Home | Sport | Vritti Bags Another Swimming Medal At 36th National Games

Vritti bags another swimming medal at 36th National Games

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Fri - 7 October 22
Vritti bags another swimming medal at 36th National Games
Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her dream run as she bagged her fourth medal at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her dream run as she bagged her fourth medal at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat, on Friday.

The TS athlete clocked 4.34.98s in the women’s 400m freestyle event to clinch bronze medal. Karnataka’s Ramachandra Hashika clocked 4.32.17s for the gold while Delhi’s Sachdev Bhavya took silver with a timing of 4.32.80s.

Results: 400m freestyle: 1. Ramachandra Hashika (Kar) 4.32.17s; 2. Sachdev Bhavya (Delhi) 4.32.80s; 3. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 4.34.98s

 

Related News

Latest News