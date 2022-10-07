Vritti bags another swimming medal at 36th National Games

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her dream run as she bagged her fourth medal at the ongoing 36th National Games in Gujarat, on Friday.
The TS athlete clocked 4.34.98s in the women’s 400m freestyle event to clinch bronze medal. Karnataka’s Ramachandra Hashika clocked 4.32.17s for the gold while Delhi’s Sachdev Bhavya took silver with a timing of 4.32.80s.
Results: 400m freestyle: 1. Ramachandra Hashika (Kar) 4.32.17s; 2. Sachdev Bhavya (Delhi) 4.32.80s; 3. Vritti Agarwal (TS) 4.34.98s