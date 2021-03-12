VSP workers thank KTR for extending support

The workers and displaced persons of the steel plant whose relay hunger strike entered the 28th day on Thursday, thanked Rama Rao for expressing solidarity with them in protecting the steel plant which was achieved after 32 persons laid down their lives.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam steel plant workers, who are on a relay fast in protest against privatisation of the steel plant at Kurmannapalem near the steel plant, performed Ksheerabhishekam to the portrait of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday.

The workers and displaced persons of the steel plant whose relay hunger strike entered the 28th day on Thursday, thanked Rama Rao for expressing solidarity with them in protecting the steel plant which was achieved after 32 persons laid down their lives. They also appreciated the Telangana leader’s announcement that with clearance from TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he was ready to visit Visakhapatnam if necessary, to participate in the struggle. The workers also thanked mega star Chiranjeevi for supporting their agitation.