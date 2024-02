Vyshanvi shines in Telangana State Level U-15 and U-20 Wrestling Championship

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 10:55 PM

Hyderabad: Vyshanvi of Karimnagar emerged winners in the 66kg category of the Telangana State Level Under-15 and Under-20 Wrestling Championship at JN Stadium, Hanumakonda, Telangana on Wednesday.

Ch Madhavi of Khammam and J Anjali of Warangal clinched second and third places respectively.

In the 58 kg category, Sangareddy’s G Santhosha topped the chart as Ch Krithika of Bhupallapally finished in second and R Megana of Karimnagar and R Rashmitha of Mulugu clinched joint third places.

Results: 33 kg: 1. R Nandini (Mahabubnagar), 2. R Nikitha (Narayanapet), 3. N Rajehwari (Mulugu); 36 kg: 1. J Lavanya (Kamarareddy), 2. Sita Maha Laxmi (Narayanapet), 3. K Varsha (Warangal), 3. Ch. Anjali (Mulugu); 39 kg: 1. Meenakshi (Warangal), 2. R Sujatha (Narayanapet), 3. R Sreedivi (Mahabubnagar), 3. Sharanya (Bhupallapalli); 58 kg: 1. G Santhosha (Sangareddy), 2. Ch Krithika (Bhupallapally), 3. R Megana (Karimnagar), 3. R Rashmitha (Mulugu); 66 kg: 1. Vyshavi (Karimnagar), 2. Ch Madhavi (Khammam), 3. J Anjali (Warangal).