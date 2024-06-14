| Wait For Singham Again Gets Longer To Be Released On

To announce the new release date, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster

Mumbai: Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Singham Again’ as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller. To announce the new release date, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster.

The poster mentioned the names of all the key actors including Ajay, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. “#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024,” he captioned the post.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Waiting.”

Another user commented, “And the iconic Cop character is back. can’t wait.” On Thursday, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, Ajay hinted at the delay in the release of ‘Singham Again’.

When asked about the update on the film, he said, “We are not sure because the work on it is still going on. It is not complete. A little bit of shooting is still left to be done. So we are not in a hurry because jaldbaazi mein kaam kharaab ho jaata hai. As soon as we are ready, we’ll decide.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day, i.e. August 15, 2024. Now, the makers have announced the new date to avoid the biggest clash clash with other highly-anticipated films including Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, John Abraham and Sharvari starrer ‘Vedaa’ and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. ‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.