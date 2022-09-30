Wall poster of Kumram Bheem martyrdom anniversary unveiled in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:53 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Raj told the authorities to expedite the works of the arrangements.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector Rahul Raj instructed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for observing the martyrdom anniversary of tribal legend Kumram Bheem at Jodeghat village in Kerameri on October 9. He released wall posters of the event here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Raj told the authorities to expedite the works of the arrangements. He stated that an action plan was prepared to complete works at the earliest and to make the event a success. He said that efforts were on to construct a compound wall around the museum.

The martyrdom anniversary organising committee chairman Mohan, convener Raghunath and advisor Chandan Rao and member Bojjirao were present.