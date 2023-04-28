Walt Disney Animation Studios welcomes Chris Pine to ‘Wish’ voice cast

Joining Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose, who voices a young woman named Asha in the film, Pine lends his voice to the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness, and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” said Jennifer Lee, ‘Wish’ executive producer and one of the writers for the film.

Tony Chambers, executive vice-president and head of theatrical distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, revealed the casting coup at CinemaCon 2023, highlighting that ‘Wish’ continues Disney Animation’s tradition of bringing epic tales to the big screen for families to experience together over the Thanksgiving holiday and beyond.

The film also helps mark the culmination of Disney100, a year-long celebration honouring the legacy of Walt Disney while continuing to push the boundaries of storytelling and innovation for the next 100 years.

‘Wish’ introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Also featuring the voice of Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favourite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes.