History TV18’s ‘The Fast Journey Of’ takes you through surprising stories of iconic global brands

Hyderabad: The promise of delivering a slice of gratification in 30 minutes or less is no longer limited to fast food chains. With the launch of its latest show ‘The Fast History Of’, History TV18 is all set to dispense the most surprising and innovative stories of iconic brands and the people that transformed industries, straight to your doorstep. This ten-part series premieres on June 12, Monday-Friday at 6 pm on History TV18.

‘The Fast History Of’ is a super-charged romp through the histories of mega brands like Nike and Nintendo. Did you know that the former’s most recognisable phrase “Just Do It” was inspired by a serial killer’s last words? Or that the creators of some of the world’s most beloved video games like ‘Donkey Kong’ and ‘Super Mario’ once tried making soup, vacuum cleaners, and running a chain of pay-by-the-hour love hotels?

Another episode takes viewers on a roller coaster ride that traces the rise of the global phenomenon of amusement parks with all its twists and turns. From the very beginning through today, discover how the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 led to the birth of Coney Island, and what inspired Walt Disney to make Disneyland.

Hold on tight as the show explores the tale of how Harley-Davidson became a symbol individuality and freedom, full of outlaws, high risks, and even higher rewards. Buckle in for take-off and discover how Boeing brought the world into the ‘Jet Age’ and dominated the aviation industry.

After exploring the skies, take a trip to a supercentre with Walmart, which grew from a humble discount store in rural Arkansas to the largest company in the world. Go behind the scenes with History TV18 and uncover some fun facts that will surely make your eyes pop and jaws drop.

From super stores to the super rich, dive into the secret lives of the world’s wealthiest, and all the most shocking ways they spend their fortunes, from how much gold King Tut was buried with, to how Elon Musk, Richard Brandon, and Jeff Bezos ended up in a space race in an attempt to push boundaries even further.

