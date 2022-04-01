Waltair Railway Division achieves best all-round performance

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division excelled in all fields despite hardships like Natural calamities, strikes, Naxal attacks etc over the Division, particularly the frequent and regular Maoist activities in the crucial freight corridors of KK line in the peak period of this financial year which helped the zone East Coast Railway (ECoR) to set a new record during 2021-22 financial year by loading 232 million tonnes of freight from its jurisdiction which is the highest ever freight loading by any zone in Indian Railways.

Waltair Division focused on infrastructural development as well as concentrated on safety, security and improvement of passenger amenities. The efforts of committed workforce resulted in loading of 66.88 million tons in 2021-22 financial year for the Division to earn from loading Rs. 7972.10 crore in 2021-22 against Rs. 7272.86 crore in the last financial year.

On the passenger front, Waltair ferried 12.41 million passengers in this financial year that fetched Rs 415.27 crore which is 198% more than the COVID-hit last financial year earnings of Rs 139.30 crore. The super cyclones in various parts of the Division and in different parts of the country disrupted the traffic that led to decrease in the passenger traffic as well as freight traffic.

Summing up, Waltair Division showed best ever performance in this financial year despite various constraints with its overall performance scaling new heights in the revenue generation to the tune of Rs 8498 crores which is 11.44% more than last financial year which was Rs 7532.10 crore.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy accorded full credit for this achievement to all the hardworking and dedicated team, with special mention regarding the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, Alumina plants, petroleum companies, and Food Corporation of India that boosted our spirits to reach this achievement.

