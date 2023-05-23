Feeling Lonely? Here’s AI Girlfriend For You | Caryn AI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer with 2 million followers, created a virtual version of herself. Caryn designed her AI version to be an “AI girlfriend” for people who are feeling lonely.

CarynAI chatbot charges users 1 dollar a minute for a chat where followers can chat with CarynAI in an “immersive AI experience” that feels almost like they are speaking to Caryn. Take a look at the video for full information.