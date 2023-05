ONDC Is Really Cheaper Than Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon?

In the video, let’s know more about ONDC, how to access the platform, what kind of products it can deliver, and whether it could be a threat to other Indian e-commerce giants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: ONDC, the Open Network for Digital Commerce is the new e-commerce platform which is making this possible.

In the video, let’s know more about ONDC, how to access the platform, what kind of products it can deliver, and whether it could be a threat to other Indian e-commerce giants.