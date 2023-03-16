‘Wanted’ posters of BJP’s BL Santosh surface in Hyderabad

Posters featuring the Bharatiya Janata Party's national general secretary BL Santosh as a 'Wanted' man have surfaced in many areas in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:10 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha will be recording her statement before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for the second time on Thursday, posters featuring the BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh as a ‘Wanted’ man have surfaced in many areas in Hyderabad.

The posters point out the difference in the approach of the BRS MLC and Santosh, with Kavitha appearing before the CBI and ED, while Santosh had stayed away from appearing before the Special Investigation Team in the MLA poaching case despite being served notices twice. He had also approached the court asking for a stay on the notices.

The posters take a sarcastic jibe at the BJP leader, describe him “Wanted. Talented in MLA poaching” apart from announcing a reward. The reward itself is another jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unkept promise of Rs.15 lakh in every Jan Dhan account.