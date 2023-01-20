Warangal: Boating facility at Bhadrakali tank soon

A jetty boat with a seating capacity of 40 people has already been brought to the Bhadrakali tank. Two or three more speed boats will also be brought soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Warangal: Here is some good news for the visitors of the Bhadrakali Bund lake promenade. Soon, they can also enjoy a boat ride in the Bhadrakali tank besides revelling in the beauty of the bund as the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) all set to launch the boating services for the joy of the visitors. Bhadrakali Bund has emerged as the most sought after urban lung space under the GWMC limits.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, District Tourism Officer M Shivaji said that they would decide the date of launch of the boating services after a week as the TSTDC Managing Director B Manohar is yet to give his nod for the launch. “A jetty boat with a seating capacity of 40 people has already been brought to the Bhadrakali tank. Two or three more speed boats will also be brought soon,” he said. The TSTDC is also planning to introduce the boating services at Dharmasagar reservoir, one of the popular tourist spots in Hanamkonda district, and Waddepally tank in Hanamkonda in the second phase.

The beauty of Bhadrakali Foreshore Bund, a geo-biodiversity park developed in Warangal city under the HRIDAY scheme by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), has already become a major hit among the city dwellers. Visitors from the different parts of the State including Hyderabad are also paying a visit to the Bhadrakali Bund. “Nearly 10,000 people on an average are visiting the bund per day during the week days, while the footfall will be doubled on the weekends,” said an official of the KUDA.

Impressed visitors are saying that they were bewitched by the beauty of the theme park developed at the historic Bhadrakali Lake. The place is also the abode of the Goddess Bhadrakali which attracts pilgrims from various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Bhadrakali Foreshore Bund development project works are being executed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) under the Smart City Mission (SCM) project.