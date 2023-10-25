Warangal CP inspects Hasanparthi PS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hanamkonda: Warangal CP Ambar Kishore Jha visited Hasanparthi police station on Wednesday.

He inspected the surroundings of the police station and inquired about the performance of the officers and staff. He advised the police officers and staff on the precautions to be taken and the measures to be taken for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections. Kazipet ACP David Raj, Inspector Gopi and other police personnel were present.