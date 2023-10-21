BRS will be way ahead in poll results too, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which declared its list of nominees 60 days ago, is way ahead of the opposition parties in all respects, observed BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

“We were the first in declaring the list of candidates. We were the first in issuing B forms and we were the first to campaign too. We will be way ahead of other parties in the final outcome too,” he said, exuding confidence that the BRS would form the government it for the third consecutive time.

Talking to media persons at Pragathi Bhavan, KT Rama Rao said the election in 2014 was all about the euphoria generated by the attainment of Statehood. “The election in 2018 was all about performance and now in 2023, it is all about the continuity of the government. There is no reason to think that the government that is standing on its splendid performance will be rejected by the people,” he said.

Responding to criticism on the party manifesto, he said parties that did not stand a chance to win could make any kind of assurances and promises. As for the BRS, being the political party to continue in power, it would not make any promises that it would not be able to implement. The BRS has implemented several schemes even without making a mention of those in the manifestos in the previous elections, he said.

On Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opting to contest from two seats, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was the property of the people of the State. People would welcome him with open arms wherever he wishes to contest from. He had contested from Karimnagar, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Gajwel and other places as well. People got him elected with overwhelming majorities. His decision to contest from Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel has its own ground, he said.