Warangal: Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar intensifies election campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar as part of election campaign in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: Incumbent MLA and BRS nominee for the Warangal west constituency, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, has intensified his election campaign following a visit to the Thousand Pillar temple here on Sunday. As part of the campaign, he partook in a meal and engaged with the local populace by distributing pamphlets detailing the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the BRS party.

Speaking to the gathering, he has highlighted the political landscape leading up to the forthcoming elections. He condemned the Congress party’s repeated criticism of the BRS party led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He asserted that the Congress and BJP find themselves in a precarious position, unable to declare their candidates since the election schedule was announced.

Vinay Bhaskar praised the tireless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in pursuing the path of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and implementing many welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the people of Telangana. He noted that the people of the State were no longer inclined to believe the hollow promises of loan waivers made by Congress, as they were often left unfulfilled.

Instead, he emphasized the tangible impact of the government’s initiatives such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and uninterrupted electricity supply, which have improved the lives of citizens.

He confidently stated that the Congress party found itself in a precarious position, struggling to hold onto its existing seats in the upcoming elections, regardless of the extensive campaigns and misinformation spread by its members.

The people of Telangana, Vinay Bhaskar noted, would remember the commitment and development ushered in by the BRS party when they cast their votes in the forthcoming election.