Warangal: Crop production and dairy technology courses at GDC Narsampet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Warangal: Two new job-oriented courses, Crop Production and Dairy Technology in the graduation level have been sanctioned to the Government Degree College (GDC), Narsampet, said Principal Lt. Dr Battini Chandramouli.

In a press note here, he said that the new courses would be useful to the students as they were job-oriented and the students could settle down in Horticulture, Agriculture Forestry, Seeds Companies, Fertilizer etc.

The Principal urged the students to prefer GDC Narsampet in the second phase of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) admissions.

The GDC, Narsampet, was accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with Cumulative Grade Point Average 3.14 in May this year.

“The college is maintaining a good library and providing ICT facilities. There are NSS and NCC units in the college,” Principal Chandramouli said.