Warangal: Farmers stage protest against Centre with ‘nooses around their necks’

Farmers were protesting against the Centre’s attitude over release of funds to the NREGS to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Warangal: Several farmers and BRS party activists led by party state leader Rajanala Srihari have staged a protest against the anti-farmer policies adopted by the BJP government in a symbolic way as two of them wore nooses around their necks at Chowrastha Center in Warangal East Constituency here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari, who is the former director of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), has found fault with the Modi government for not releasing the funds to the MGNREGS in the State. “The central government led by BJP is doing great injustice to the farmers of Telangana by not linking the NREGS with the farm sector and by asking the funds spent on threshing yards,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS party activists and farmers have participated in the dharnas against the Centre’s attitude over release of funds to the NREGS to Telangana State in all the district headquarters of the six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district. MLCs have led the protests in each district following the call by the party leadership.