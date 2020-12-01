Warangal: Graduate voters’ draft list released

In-charge DRO said that the draft list was released as per the schedule issued by CEO, Telangana, and added that the final voters’ list would be published on January 18

Warangal Urban: The draft list of the graduate voters of the Warangal Urban district of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda MLC constituency was released by in-charge District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Vasu Chadra in the presence of the representatives of recognised political parties here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge DRO said that the draft list was released as per the schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, and added that the final voters’ list would be published on January 18, 2021.

“As many as 60,640 people have enrolled their names in the voter list so far in Warangal Urban district. People can register till December 31 as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the applicant can register for the new voters list through Form-18,” he added.

Congress leader EV Srinivas Rao, BJP leader S Jagadeeshwar, and others were present.

