Hyderabad cops arrest BJP leader for blackmailing, sexually assaulting girl student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura police arrested a local BJP leader for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a girl student.

About two years ago, the man identified as Niranjan had allegedly managed to collect photographs of the teenager when she had visited his photcopying shop. Since then, the man was blackmailing the victim, Kamatipura Inspector, Y Kamal Kumar, said.

On a complaint made by the victim’s father, the police registered a case against the suspect and arrested him on Thursday. He was produced before the court and remanded.