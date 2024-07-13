Warangal: Hostel roof slab collapses triggering student protest

A large portion of a roof slab collapsed in a room at the Ranirudrama Women's Hostel on Friday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 04:53 PM

Warangal: Students of the Kakatiya University here on Saturday staged a protest against the collapse of a roof slab in a hostel room on the university campus.

A large portion of a roof slab collapsed in a room at the Ranirudrama Women’s Hostel on Friday night. However, no one was injured as there were no students at the time of the incident, averting a potential tragedy. The incident sparked outrage among students, who staged a protest in the campus demanding the university authorities to improve facilities in the campus hostels. Mild tension prevailed at the campus following a heated argument between the agitating students and the university Registrar Mallareddy, who went to inspect the hostel room. The students prevented the registrar from entering the hostel and demanded the university authorities to improve facilities in the hostels. They accused the administration of neglecting the hostels and demanded the Registrar’s resignation.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints to the university authorities about the dilapidated condition of the building, no action had been taken. The students also confronted the hostel warden, demanding immediate action to ensure their safety.

Friday’s incident follows a similar one on June 29, where a ceiling fan fell on a first-year postgraduate student, Lunawat Sandhya, at the university’s women’s hostel. The student suffered a severe head injury and had to be hospitalised.