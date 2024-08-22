Huzurabad: RTC driver stops bus on main road due to overload

22 August 2024

Karimnagar: A TGRTC bus driver stopped the bus on the on Karimnagar-Warangal main road near Huzurabad town citing overload on Thursday.

A large number of passengers had boarded the bus, which came from the Sircilla depot to the Huzurabad bus-stand. The driver had then itself requested some people to get off from the vehicle since it was not possible to drive an overloaded bus.

However, no passenger was ready to get down. The helpless driver then started driving the vehicle towards Warangal.

When the vehicle came onto the main road, the driver was unable to see other vehicles through the side mirror as some of the passengers were hanging on to the footboard of the bus.Unable to drive the vehicle, the driver stalled the bus on the road and refused to go ahead until a few passengers got down from the bus.

He appealed to the passengers to cooperate with him by vacating the vehicle. He restarted the vehicle only after a few passengers got down from the bus.