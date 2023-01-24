Warangal: Kakatiya University contract faculty serves strike notice

Contract faculty submitted the notice stating that they would go on strike from the first week of February if the government failed to regularise the services of contract teachers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

KU contract teachers handing over strike notice to VC T Ramesh on Tuesday.

Warangal: Contract teachers led by Kakatiya University Contractual Teachers Association (KUCTA) president Dr Sridhar Lodh served a strike notice on the varsity management here on Tuesday. They submitted the notice to both KU VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and Incharge Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao stating that they would go on strike from the first week of February if the government failed to regularise the services of contract teachers working in 11 State universities and increase the salaries by 30 percent.

“The State government regularised the services of contract lecturers in junior colleges, degree colleges and also in schools, but not of contract teachers,” Lodh said, demanding the government to increase the salaries and regularise their services too.

The other demands include providing eligibility for Associate Professor posts in the regular recruitment for those who completed eight years of service in contract, provide retirement benefits to all the contract teachers working in State universities and sanction leaves on par with the regular teachers.

University Contract Faculty Association working president Dr Ch Raj Kumar, Advisors Dr Gaddam Krishna Dr O Ravinder Dr Mallesh Dr Madhukar Rao, Dr Sangeet Kumar, Shashidhar and others were among those who met the VC and Registrar.