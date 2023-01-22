K-Hub to be inaugurated soon on KU campus in Warangal

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said K-Hub was being set up at a cost of Rs.15 crore from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Warangal: With the construction of the Kakatiya University (KU) Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Career Hubs (K-Hub) almost over, varsity authorities are gearing up for inauguration of the building soon. According to sources, authorities are planning to throw the facility open next month.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said K-Hub was being set up at a cost of Rs.15 crore from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). As part of the establishment of K-Hub, a state of the art building was being constructed with Rs.6 crore under Phase-1. The total plinth area of the building was 19,733 sq ft. This incubation centre and career hub called K-Hub would soon get equipment for the labs, and would offer skill development programmes for students for getting employment in industries and promoting them as entrepreneurs.

Students can carry out research and quality improvement programmes at the hub. A science museum with specimens, slides, models, etc., and a history museum with manuscripts, artifacts, granite carvings, etc., would also be set up as a part of the K-Hub programme.

Research will be carried out in pharmaceutical science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), protection of bio-diversity, cyber security, robotics, geological science, mining, and others. Committees will work on getting patents for the extraordinary and unique research output and getting funds from different agencies for this centre. Several startup companies will be accommodated at the K-Hub.

Prof R Mallikharjuna Reddy of the Department of Geology, who also got a project under RUSA, said, “As a part of conservation of water sources, rain water harvesting project was carried out on Kakatiya University campus and built check dams, percolation tanks, roof top rain water harvesting structures and other structures,” he added.

Kakatiya University is the second largest State varsity in Telangana and students from various States get admission into the varsity. The university has a total strength of about 2.23 lakh students. There are five engineering colleges and 24 pharmacy colleges under the varsity.